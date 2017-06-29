Trump strikes optimistic tone regarding health care reform

A day after Senate Republican leaders scuttled plans for a vote on health care reform this week in the face of stiff resistance from within the party's own ranks, United States President Donald Trump said he believed he and Republicans would "get it over the line."

"I think we're going to get at least very close and I think we're going to get it over the line. We have given ourselves a little more time to make it perfect," he said in brief remarks in the White House's Roosevelt Room where he was hosting a roundtable on energy.

Trump even acknowledged the difficulties of earning widespread GOP support for the reform effort because "every state is different, every senator is different," but called his meeting with Senate Republicans "really impressive" and said there was a "great, great feeling in that room yesterday."

"I think this has a chance to be great health care at a reasonable cost. People can save a lot of money, we get rid of the mandates, we get rid of so much. We have a lot of the taxes, all of the bad parts of Obamacare are gone, it's a repeal and replace," he added.

The President's comments came a day after he sat down with Senate Republicans at the White House to discuss the struggling health care reform efforts.

The White House dubbed this week "energy week" -- the latest themed week in its efforts to channel White House messaging on the administration's policy efforts.

With just 52 Republicans in the Senate, the White House can only afford to lose two senators to pass the Senate's version of legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare.

