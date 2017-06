President Donald Trump has no intention of firing Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a news briefing that while Trump "retains the authority" to dismiss Mueller, "he has no intention of doing that."

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)