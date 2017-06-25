Three police, family of six killed in latest Mexico violence

Three federal police officers were mowed down in Mexico's Veracruz state, where gunman also killed a family of six, in the latest spasm of violence linked to criminal gangs.

"Organized crime has sparked a serious problem of violence in Veracruz," said the state's governor Miguel Angel Yunes in a statement, calling the latest violence "an act of terrible barbarism."

Among Saturday's victims were a federal police commander and two agents, who were ambushed by gunmen in the city of Cardel.

In the nearby city of Coatzacoalcos, the dead included two adults and four children who died in a hail of bullets as they ate dinner at an outdoor restaurant.

Authorities added that two women were fatally shot in the town of Orizaba, also in Veracruz, one of Mexico's most violent states.

Much of the violence is the result of turf battles between two rival drug trafficking gangs, the Zetas and Jalisco Nueva Generacion.