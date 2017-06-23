-South-Korea-conducts-missile-test-with-warning-to-North-Korea

South Korea on Friday conducted a missile test aimed at sending warning to North Korea?s repeated provocations.

The indigenous missile known as Hyunmoo-2 has an estimated range of 800 meters that covers all of the North, and will be deployed following two more tests.

South Korean President Moon Jae oversaw the launch 200 kilometers (124 miles) southwest of Seoul, reports Anadolu News.

Following the launch, Moon said he had ?personally confirmed that the people may be at ease? following a series of North Korean missile tests this year alone.

Seoul?s Joint Chiefs of Staff also said the military is keeping a close watch on the North amid reports that Pyongyang has conducted a further rocket engine test geared towards a possible launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

