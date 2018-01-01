Trending#

Mumbai Fire

TTV Dhinakaran

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Winter Session of Parliament

Bigg Boss 11

  1. Home
  2. World
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Singapore: Indian-origin man charged with stabbing his wife 

(Graphical Representation)


 , DNA



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Monday 1 January 2018 16:06 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
An Indian-origin man in Singapore was on Monday charged with fatally stabbing his wife using a knife with a 10cm-long blade.

 
Jayselan N Chandrasegar, 29, used the knife which is likely to cause death to stab Mayuri Krishnakumar, 26, twice in her abdomen and twice on her lower back, according to the court documents.

 
He allegedly stabbed Mayuri twice in her abdomen and twice on her lower back, causing her to suffer punctured wounds, Channel News Asia reported.

 
Jayselan, however, alleged that he did not stab his wife more than twice.

 
"Mayuri is my wife. For the mistake that she did, I admit that what I did to her was wrong. I only stabbed her twice, (and) not more than that, Jayselan told the court through a Tamil interpreter.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
"I did not think that I would do such a thing to my wife.

 
I have a child at home. I couldn't take it that she did this to me and my child," he said.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
The incident, which was captured on video by a bystander and shared on social media, happened took place on December 30.

 
Jayselan was arrested shortly after by the police.

 
According to report, Mayuri had just parted ways with her husband and was taking a walk with another person when the incident occurred.

 
The court heard that Jayselan had been suffering from depression and was a former patient at Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

 
He was heard shouting vulgarities in the court, the report said.

 
Jayselan will be remanded at IMH for psychiatric evaluation for two weeks and will return to court on January 15.

 
If convicted, he may be jailed for life or up to 15 years. He is also liable to a fine or caning. 

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story