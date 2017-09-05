Russian President Vladimir Putin says tougher N Korea sanctions senseless, warns of global catastrophe

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that imposing tougher sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear missile programme would not change the leadership in Pyongyang, but could lead to large-scale human suffering.

Putin, speaking after a BRICS summit in China, also warned against further ramping up military hysteria around North Korea, saying that could lead to "global catastrophe."

Meanwhile, the United States accused North Korea's trading partners on Monday of aiding its nuclear ambitions and said Pyongyang was "begging for war" after the North's powerful nuclear test on Sunday and signs that further missile launches were on the way.

South Korea said it was talking to Washington about deploying aircraft carriers and strategic bombers to the Korean peninsula.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said North Korea's Kim Jong Un was 'begging for war' and urged the 15-member UN Security Council to impose the 'strongest possible' sanctions to deter him.

"War is never something the United States wants. We don't want it now. But our country's patience is not unlimited. We will defend our allies and our territory," Haley said.