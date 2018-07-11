Pakistan wants to evict everyone from my community, alleges country's first Sikh cop Gulab Singh

Pakistan's first-ever Sikh police officer Gulab Singh has claimed that the government wants to forcefully evict the Sikh community from the country.

Singh's claim came a day after he was manhandled and forcefully evicted from his house along with his family.

In an interview to ANI, Singh said, “Since 1947, my family has been staying in Pakistan. Even after the riots, we did not leave Pakistan. Now, we are being forced to leave. My house has been sealed and all my belongings are kept inside.”

#WATCH: Pakistan’s first Sikh police officer Gulab Singh was forcibly evicted from his house in Lahore's Dera Chahal, says 'my turban was forced open & hair was untied. This is how Sikhs are treated in Pakistan.' pic.twitter.com/dIxqxb8K8M — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

Singh's turban was tossed and hair untied, after which he tore out an old cloth and wrapped it up as a 'patka' on his head.

WATCH: #Pakistan’s first #Sikh police officer Gulab Singh was forcibly evicted from his house in Lahore's Dera Chahal, says, 'my faith was disrespected, If they wanted me to evict the house then they could have simply sent me a notice' pic.twitter.com/OWH7Rmjn5z — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

Following the incident, Singh claimed that his forceful eviction was done by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

It is pertinent to mention that the ETPB is the parent body of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC).

"In 1960, the board was made, which was completed in 1975. It made a contract with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), saying that Sikhs in Pakistan will not be ill-treated. Despite this, we have been evicted. In the name of gurdwara, they have amassed crores of rupees and not a single penny was spent on us," he said.

Singh continued, "I am now in the court. I will file a case of contempt of court."

He further underscored that everyone should be aware of the atrocities committed on the Sikh community in Pakistan while also urging the SGPC and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to decide the future course of action.

In a video widely circulated on social media on Tuesday, Singh was seen crying foul over the behaviour being meted out to him and his family by the ETPB officials.

He also alleged that PSGPC president Tara Singh was the main culprit behind the incident.

“I am being treated the way goons are treated. I have been ousted from my house and they have now locked my house. The concerned officials have done this to please a few people. They have specifically targeted me. You must have noticed that there is no turban on my head. They unravelled my turban and opened my hair,” Singh said.