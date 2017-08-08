Pakistan terms allegations of pushing militants into Afghanistan as 'malicious campaign'

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman rejects the statement attributed to the governor of the Afghan province of Kunar about operation Khyber-IV pushing militants into Afghanistan.

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected as "malicious campaign" the allegations by Afghan officials that its military operation in the northwestern tribal region was meant to push militants into Afghanistan. Foreign Office (FO) spokesman rejected the statement attributed to the governor of the Afghan province of Kunar about operation Khyber-IV pushing militants into Afghanistan.

"Such statements were contrary to the spirit and understanding arrived at during recent engagements at the leadership level of the two countries. Such media headlines are misleading and part of the malicious campaign," the spokesman said. He said Khyber-IV is part of the ongoing counter- terrorism operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and Pakistani security forces have achieved success in fighting back terrorists.

The political leadership of the two countries had agreed that the two sides would coordinate and cooperate in their action to eradicate the menace of terrorism, which is a common challenge. The Afghan Defence authorities were accordingly informed about operation Khyber-IV.

"Terrorists fleeing military action were to be dealt with by Afghan security forces. So far we have received no support from Afghanistan in operation Khyber IV," he said.

The spokesman said that the effective border management is imperative to curb cross-border movement of terrorists. "Border management measures would facilitate movement of people, trade, and transit and would be instrumental in curtailing the activities of terrorists, drug and human smugglers and other undesired elements," he said.

Pakistan stated that the country has received no support from Afghanistan despite being assured of it prior to the beginning of the Khyber-IV operation.

Last month, the Afghan Defence Ministry's Spokesman Dawlat Waziri had claimed that Pakistan had not carried out any coordination while launching the military operation in the Rajgal Valley despite an understanding about having coordinated operations on both sides of the Durand Line.