Pakistan rejects charge of mistreating US diplomats

Pakistan has rejected US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's accusation that American diplomats were treated badly by authorities in Islamabad, saying it has not received any specific complaint about it.

Pompeo during a briefing to the US lawmakers had raised concerns over the "bad treatment" meted out to US diplomats in Pakistan.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal told the media yesterday that it had not received any specific complaints from the US side after establishment of the mechanism to resolve the issue on treatment of the US diplomats in Pakistan.

"Diplomats hailing from all countries enjoy diplomatic privileges alike and are provided every possible support as per international laws and norms as well as reciprocity," he said.

Talking about the reduction in the annual US assistance to Pakistan, Faisal said that the US had suspended the security related assistance to Pakistan earlier this year, including the CSF (coalition support fund) reimbursements.

"We believe, and the fact has been frequently acknowledged by the US officials also, that the security- related assistance served the mutual interest of stability in the region," he said.