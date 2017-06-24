NHL-Number one overall selections from National Hockey League drafts

Here is a list of number one overall selections from National Hockey League drafts: 2017 - Nico Hischier (New Jersey Devils) 2016 - Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) 2015 - Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) 2014 - Aaron Ekblad (Florida Panthers) 2013 - Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) 2012 - Nail Yakupov (Edmonton Oilers) 2011 - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Edmonton Oilers) 2010 - Taylor Hall (Edmonton Oilers) 2009 - John Tavares (New York Islanders) 2008 - Steven Stamkos (Tampa Bay Lightning) 2007 - Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks) 2006 - Erik Johnson (St. Louis Blues) 2005 - Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins) 2004 - Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals) 2003 - Marc-Andre Fleury (Pittsburgh) 2002 - Rick Nash (Columbus Blue Jackets) 2001 - Ilya Kovalchuk (Atlanta Thrashers) 2000 - Rick DiPietro (New York Islanders) 1999 - Patrik Stefan (Atlanta) 1998 - Vincent Lecavalier (Tampa Bay) 1997 - Joe Thornton (Boston Bruins) 1996 - Chris Phillips (Ottawa Senators) 1995 - Bryan Berard (Ottawa) 1994 - Ed Jovanovski (Florida Panthers) 1993 - Alexandre Daigle (Ottawa) 1992 - Roman Hamrlik (Tampa Bay) 1991 - Eric Lindros (Quebec Nordiques) 1990 - Owen Nolan (Quebec) 1989 - Mats Sundin (Quebec) 1988 - Mike Modano (Minnesota North Stars) 1987 - Pierre Turgeon (Buffalo Sabres) 1986 - Joe Murphy (Detroit Red Wings) 1985 - Wendel Clark (Toronto Maple Leafs) 1984 - Mario Lemieux (Pittsburgh) 1983 - Brian Lawton (Minnesota) 1982 - Gord Kluzak (Boston) 1981 - Dale Hawerchuk (Winnipeg Jets) 1980 - Doug Wickenheiser (Montreal Canadiens) 1979 - Rob Ramage (Colorado Rockies) 1978 - Bobby Smith (Minnesota) 1977 - Dale McCourt (Detroit) 1976 - Rick Green (Washington) 1975 - Mel Bridgman (Philadelphia Flyers) 1974 - Greg Joly (Washington) 1973 - Denis Potvin (New York Islanders) 1972 - Bill Harris (New York Islanders) 1971 - Guy Lafleur (Montreal) 1970 - Gilbert Perreault (Buffalo) 1969 - Rejean Houle (Montreal) 1968 - Michel Plasse (Montreal) 1967 - Rick Pagnutti (Los Angeles Kings) 1966 - Barry Gibbs (Boston) 1965 - Andre Veilleux (New York Rangers) 1964 - Claude Gauthier (Detroit) 1963 - Garry Monahan (Montreal)

