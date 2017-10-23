Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan after stopover in Saudi: Report

Ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return to the country to face an anti-graft court after spending two days in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, according to media reports on Monday.

Sharif, 67, has been indicted in three corruption cases against him and his family in the Panama Papers case.

He missed three hearings of Supreme Court-directed corruption cases against him in an accountability court.

Sharif, who left for London earlier this month to see his ailing wife, was scheduled to arrive in Lahore tomorrow.

After a change in plans for the second time, Sharif reached Jeddah from London today, Geo TV reported.

He will now return to Pakistan after a two-day stay in the kingdom, the Pakistani channel quoted sources as saying.

The change in plans came yesterday when the former premier's visa arrived for his travel to Jeddah.

Sharif's mother stays in Jeddah and sources said that he would take his mother along for performing Umrah with him.

Sharif will then leave for Islamabad, the sources were quoted as saying.

His visit to Saudi Arabia is said to be a completely private visit, during which no other meetings are on the agenda, the report said.

On his arrival in Jeddah, Sharif was received by Saudi officials and members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz at the airport.

He then proceeded to his younger son Hussain's residence from where he will go to Mecca to perform Umrah with his mother.

Earlier reports said that Sharif had booked an air ticket for a return flight to Pakistan on October 21 from London.

However it later emerged that he would arrive in Pakistan from London on October 24. But that plan too has been altered.

Sharif had reached London on October 4 to spend time with his wife Kulsoom who is undergoing treatment for cancer. That was his second visit to London after his wife was diagnosed with lymphoma by British doctors on August 22