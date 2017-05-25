Manchester Attack: Homeless man to get a home, money and job for helping victims

West Ham United Football Club's co-chairman David Sullivan and his son are helping out Stephen Jones who rushed into Arena to help

Homeless man Stephen Jones, who rushed into Manchester Arena to help the victims of the suicide bomb attack at the Ariana Grande concert on Monday, has now been offered money, house, and a job.

According to a report by CBS News, West Ham United Football Club's co-chairman David Sullivan and his son Dave Jr were moved by Jones' interview with ITV.

In the interview, Jones had described that when he saw children rushing out the arena with blood on them, nails in their arms and faces, he had to rush in to save them. He said that a lot of homeless people stayed and helped those in need. He recalled pulling nails out of a little girl's face. "If I didn't help, I wouldn't be able to live with myself for walking away and leaving kids like that," added Jones.

The Sullivan's wanted to help Jones. Dave jr said that after watching the interview his father told him that if he finds Jones, he will pay six months rent for him. Dave Jr agreed to split the cost and sent out a tweet, asking social media for help in finding the guy.

Me and dad want to rent the homeless man in manchester a house for 6 months to help him get on his feet 1/2 — DAVE SULLIVAN JNR (@DaveSulley) May 23, 2017

If anyone can help us get in touch much much appreciated. Such a self less act needs rewarding. Please tag anyone who can help us 2/2 — DAVE SULLIVAN JNR (@DaveSulley) May 23, 2017

Keeping everyone updated we are trying to contact @jamierobITV at ITV and are speaking to the boothe centre in Manchester to locate Steve ! — DAVE SULLIVAN JNR (@DaveSulley) May 23, 2017

Looking very promising have a charity and half of ITV looking for him. If not tonight I'd say early tomorrow https://t.co/LlT9Uzwj55 — DAVE SULLIVAN JNR (@DaveSulley) May 23, 2017

WE HAVE FOUND STEVE ! Shows the power for good social media has. Thank you to all those involved, you have helped change a mans life — DAVE SULLIVAN JNR (@DaveSulley) May 23, 2017

The Sullivans will also buy new clothes and food for Jones. A local resident has offered to get Jones a job. "I just hope he won't be homeless anymore," Dave Jr. told CBS News.

"He's a lovely guy, and he's shown he's a very courageous man. He deserves rewarding. Everyone deserves a second chance. I don't know his story or what happened to him, but I hope he gets his life back together."

Until they can find a home for him, Sullivans said that they are more than happy to pay any hotel bills. Locals have also started a Just Giving page for him. StevetheHero has raised over 28,000 so far.