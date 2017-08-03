Childhood dreams just got real: Japan invents non-melting ice-cream

Researchers have figured out the solution to all the messy melting ice creams. In a game changing invention, Japan's Biotherapy Development Research Centre has created an ice-cream that doesn't melt.

A research done at Kanazawa city in Japan have discovered polyphenol, a liquid extracted from strawberries that solidifies instantly letting you enjoy your entire cone without any of it dripping onto your fingers.

The research centre asked a pastry chef to make a dessert using this strawberry liquid extract. To the chef’s amazement the dairy cream he was using 'solidified instantly' when the strawberry polyphenol was added to it. It was then that the research centre realised they had struck gold.

"Polyphenol liquid has properties to make it difficult for water and oil to separate, so a popsicle containing it will be able to retain the original shape of the cream for a longer time than usual, and be hard to melt," Tomihisa Ota, a professor emeritus of pharmacy at Kanazawa University, who developed the popsicles, told the Asahi Shimbun.

According to another test the ice-cream did not melt even after three hours of being kept outside on room temperature.