In victory for Trump, Neil Gorsuch to be sworn-in as US Supreme Court justice on Monday

Judge Gorsuch was on Friday confirmed by the Senate to be appointed as the 113th justice of the US Supreme Court.

Expressing confidence over his Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch to succeed as the US Supreme Court justice, President Donald Trump said he was proud of the former.

Taking it to his Twitter page, Trump informed that the swearing-in ceremony of Gorsuch will take place on Monday at the Rose Garden of the White House.

"Judge Gorsuch will be sworn in at the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday at 11:00 A.M. He will be a great Justice. Very proud of him!" Trump tweeted.

Judge Gorsuch was on Friday confirmed by the Senate to be appointed as the 113th justice of the Supreme Court. It came as a victory for Trump, who pledged to appoint another committed person to succeed Justice Antonin Scalia during his campaign appeal last year.

"As a deep believer in the rule of law, Judge Gorsuch will serve the American people with distinction as he continues to faithfully and vigorously defend our Constitution," The New York Times quoted the President as saying.