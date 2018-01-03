Trending#

Govt refuses to allow coal handling expansion at Mormugao Port: Goa CM Parrikar

 Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Wednesday 3 January 2018 16:44 IST
 

   
   
   


Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said that the state government has objection to the expansion of coal handling capacity at Mormugao Port Trust.

 
Parrikar on Wednesday told reporters that the state government will not allow expansion of the coal handling capacity.

 
"The issue is about increasing of coal handling facility and not about the expansion of the berth," he said adding that state's opposition for increasing the coal handling facility will not change.

 
"If they use the berth for some other reason then I have no objection. They may use it for handling steel, wooden chips, then I have no objection," he said.

 
The state has been witnessing protests over the plan of private companies to increase coal handling capacity at MPT.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
MPT has leased out its coal handling facility to two companies, Adani Murmugao Port Terminal Pvt Ltd (AMPTPL) and South West Port Ltd (SWPL).

 
While Adani Murmugao handles about 5.2 million tonnes of coal annually, SWPL handles 7.2 million tonnes.

 
 

    
   
