Former Nepal PM Kamal Dahal's only son passes away

Prakash Dahal passed away in Kathmandu on Sunday after suffering a massive heart attack.

Nepal's former prime minister and CPN Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal's son Prakash Dahal passed away in Kathmandu on Sunday after suffering a massive heart attack.

Citing Sources, The Kathmandu Post reported that Prakash, the only son of Dahal, was admitted to Thapathali-based Norvic Hospital at 4 am this morning after suffering a massive heart attack.

Meanwhile, CPN (MC) Chairman Dahal, who was scheduled to address an election meet of the left alliance at Biratchok, Morang, is flying from Birtamod, Jhapa to Kathmandu in a helicopter.

Prakash (36), who was working as private secretary to his father, was also a central member of the party and is survived by two wives and as many children.

Leaders of various political parties have offered condolences to the bereaved family members.