Trending#

Donald Trump

Rajinikanth

Hafiz Saeed

Bigg Boss 11

Winter Session of Parliament

  1. Home
  2. World
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Egypt: Hot air balloon crash kills 1 tourist, injures 12

(Hot air balloon crash)


The remains of a hot air balloon are seen on the ground near the ancient city.  , AFP



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Friday 5 January 2018 16:32 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
A hot air balloon carrying foreign tourists crashed today in Egypt's ancient city of Luxor, killing a South African tourist and injuring 12 others.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
The balloon, which was carrying 21 foreign tourists, was crashed due to bad weather and strong winds, officials said.

 
There were no details yet on the nationalities of the injured.

 
In a similar incident in 2013, 19 tourists from Europe and Asia, were killed when a sightseeing balloon caught fire in Luxor.

 
Balloon rides are monitored by cameras and banned from flying above 2,000 meters. 

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story