Donald Trump in farm? Internet has found US President's doppelganger and is totally lovin it!

The Internet has found United States President Donald Trump's doppelganger in Dolores Leis Antelo, a farmer from Nanton, La Coruna.

A snap of Antelo holding a hoe and gazing into the distance on her farm has gone viral after an interview with a local newspaper, La Voz de Galicia.

According to the Spanish news outlet, Antelo has been branded as the ‘Donald Trump of the Costa da Morte.’

‘My photo seems to have traveled far. I say it is because of the colour of my hair,’ she told the Spanish media.

One twitterer wrote: ‘If ONLY he were just a Spanish lady working on a small farm, and not the ‘leader’ of the free world @realDonaldTrump.

Meanwhile,

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Tuesday to seek stronger measures to contain Iran, but Trump refrained from committing to staying in a 2015 nuclear deal and threatened Tehran with retaliation if it restarted its nuclear program.

At a news conference with Macron, Trump kept up his blistering rhetoric against the nuclear accord between Iran and world powers that the US president says does not address Tehran's rising influence in the Middle East or its ballistic missile program. He called it insane, terrible and ridiculous.

"This is a deal with decayed foundations," Trump said. "It's a bad deal. It's falling down."

With a May 12 deadline looming for Trump to decide on restoring U.S. economic sanctions on Tehran, Macron said he spoke to Trump about a "new deal" in which the United States and Europe would address the outstanding concerns about Iran beyond its nuclear program.

Macron is using a three-day state visit to the United States as a high-stakes bid to salvage the Iran nuclear deal, which many in the West see as the best hope of preventing Iran from getting a nuclear bomb and heading off a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.