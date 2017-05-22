DNA Evening Must Reads: Triple talaq undesirable, 2 imprisoned in coal scam case, Indian attacked in Australia and more....

Here are the top reads from this evening....

Triple talaq undesirable, will advise against it: AIMPLB to Supreme Court

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Monday, filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in the Triple Talaq matter.

In its affidavit, AIMPLB said that it would issue an advisory requesting individuals who perform the nikah (marriage) to follow the following steps. Read the whole story here.

Coal scam case: Ex-Coal Secretary HC Gupta, two others sentenced to 2 years in prison

A special CBI court on Monday sentenced former coal secretary HC Gupta and others to two years in prison for cheating and criminal conspiracy in allocation of a coal block to a private firm.

Gupta, who was the coal secretary from December 31, 2005 to November 2008, then joint secretary K S Kropha and then director K C Samaria in the coal ministry were held guilty by the court for irregularities in allocation of the Thesgora-B Rudrapuri coal block in Madhya Pradesh to Kamal Sponge Steel and Power Ltd (KSSPL). Read the whole story here.

India's​ NSG bid: No change in stance, says China

A special CBI court on Monday sentenced former coal secretary HC Gupta and others to two years in prison for cheating and criminal conspiracy in allocation of a coal block to a private firm.

Gupta, who was the coal secretary from December 31, 2005 to November 2008, then joint secretary K S Kropha and then director K C Samaria in the coal ministry were held guilty by the court for irregularities in allocation of the Thesgora-B Rudrapuri coal block in Madhya Pradesh to Kamal Sponge Steel and Power Ltd (KSSPL). Read the whole story here.

IAS officer Anurag Tiwari death: After family meets CM, investigation transferred to CBI

The family members of IAS officer Anurag Tiwari, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances, on Monday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and demanded a CBI probe into his death. The CM has complied and a special team has been formed.

Tiwari’s body was found on the road, 50 metres away from the State Guest House in Lucknow on May 16. He was staying in the guesthouse with his batch mate P N Singh after returning from a training programme in Mussourie. Read the whole story here.

You f****** Indian, you deserve it: Cab driver attacked in Australia

An Indian cab driver suffered injuries and fell prey to a racist attack in Sandy Bay, Tasmania, on Friday.

Speaking to ANI here, the driver, who said he was not allowed to disclose his name due to legal proceedings, narrated his horrific ordeal. Read the whole story here.