Congo arrests two suspected of killing U.N. experts; one escapes

Authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo arrested two suspects in last month's killing of two U.N. investigators in central Congo, but one of them escaped, the military's top prosecutor said on Friday.

General Joseph Ponde told reporters in the capital Kinshasa that four police officers responsible for guarding the suspects had also been arrested following the escape.

He referred to the suspect in custody, Daniel Mbayi Kabasele, as an "insurgent".

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)