Chinese President Xi Jinping opens BRICS summit, asks members to adopt holistic approach to fight terrorism

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday asked BRICS members to adopt adopt a holistic approach to fight terrorism in all its forms and look closely at both its "symptoms and root causes" so that terrorists will have no place to hide.

Delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum here, Xi asked BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa - to take a constructive part in the process of resolving geopolitical hotspot issues and make due contributions.

"I am convinced that as long as we take a holistic approach to fighting terrorism in all its forms, and address both its symptoms and root causes, terrorists will have no place to hide," he said.

His remarks came days after US President Donald Trump hit out at China's close ally Pakistan for providing safe havens to "agents of chaos" that kill Americans in Afghanistan and warned Islamabad that it has "much to lose" by harbouring terrorists.

India is expected to raise its concerns over terrorism strongly at the BRICS Summit, hosted by China, which had said New Delhi's concerns over Pakistan's counter-terror record is not an "appropriate topic" to be discussed at the forum.