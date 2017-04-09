Canada commemorates centenary of pivotal Vimy WWI battle

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of the British royal family were among the dignitaries commemorating the centenary Sunday of the World War I battle of Vimy, in northern France.

About 20,000 people, including many Canadians, were expected to gather on Vimy Ridge to remember the day that outnumbered Canadian troops succeeded in taking a strategic position from the Germans. Previous attempts by British and French troops had failed.

The battle and victory have become an important part of Canada's national identity, symbolising the shift from a former British colony to an independent nation.

Canadian troops prepared carefully, learning from the mistakes of previous attempts to reclaim the ridge.

To protect soldiers from shelling, they built miles of tunnels one of the war's great engineering feats allowing troops to pop up quickly into their positions.

On April 9, 1917, the Canadians succeeded in taking Vimy Ridge. Over 3,600 soldiers died and over 7,000 were injured in the three-day battle.

The government of Canada hosted today's sombre ceremony of official speeches and performances by Canadian artistes such as singer Loreena McKennitt.

Princes Harry and William of Britain dropped boots symbolising the dead soldiers, and ceramic poppies.

Largely because of its military achievements, Canada was a separate signatory to the treaty that ended World War I.

The ceremony was held at the grand war memorial that marks the site of the battle and is a revered national symbol, is on the back of Canada's USD 20 bill to this day.

Trudeau and French President Francois Hollande unveiled a separate 'Poppy of Peace' monument this morning in the town of Arras, a few kilometres from Vimy. The monument consists of a red metallic base with sculptures of soldiers' feet. AP RC

