'Big Bang Theory' star Johnny Galecki's home burns down in massive fire

?Big Bang Theory? star Johnny Galecki?s getaway ranch in San Luis Obispo, California has burned down in a massive fire on Monday night.

According to TMZ, the 42-year-ol actor was not at the property when the fire broke out.

The house is Galecki?s getaway place and is situated 190 miles away from L.A.

The ranch was torched along with other property in the 1,200 acre fire, that's now 40 percent contained. The area is secured and no one can enter for now as the road is closed.

?My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile,? said Johnny after the incident.

?It's never the structures that create a community -- it's the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it's that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it's a time to reach out and rebuild. We've done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our community even closer and stronger. Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff's Office. I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt," he added.

Johnny hasn't seen the property since it burned down and plans to show up when he gets the clearance to go there.

