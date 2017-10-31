ATTENTION non-smokers! You will get extra six days holiday for not taking cigarette breaks here

If you are always glued to your seat and never leave your system like your smoking buddies at office, this would cheer you up.

A marketing firm in Tokyo has decided to give extra six days paid holiday in a year to the non-smoking staff. The decision has been taken to make up for the cigarette breaks taken by the smokers in the company.

Tokyo-based Piala Inc, which is located on the 29th floor of an office building, says a typical smoking breaks lasts for somewhere around 15 minutes.

According to The Independent report, company's CEO Takao Asuka took the decision in September to inspire staff to quit smoking and embrace healthy lifestyle.

Several companies in Japan are seeing the trend of anti-smoking policies. Earlier in July, Yuriko Koike, the Governor of Tokyo had made plans to ban smoking at public places to prepare city for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The World Health Organization says that over seven million people die every year due to tobacco use. Nearly 80 per cent of the world's more than 1 billion smokers live in low- and middle-income countries, the WHO said. There are more than 4,000 chemicals in tobacco smoke, of which at least 250 are known to be harmful and more than 50 are known to cause cancer.