Afghani deputy provincial governor abducted in Pakistan

An ailing Afghani deputy provincial governor has been allegedly abducted from north- western Pakistan by unidentified gunmen, officials said.

Muhammad Nabi Ahmadi, deputy governor of Kunar, was abducted from Dabgar Garden area of Peshawar yesterday, according to Afghan Consul General Moin Mrastyal.

Ahmadi was in the city for treatment of a medical ailment.

The Pakistani security officials were clueless about the abduction when Afghan consulate asked the Foreign Office to trace the politician.

An official from the Foreign Office confirmed that Afghan diplomats have sought help to locate the missing deputy governor.

Peshawar serves as the main hub of medical treatment for Afghans living in the provinces along the Pakistani border.

It is also home to thousands of Afghan refugees who live in the suburban areas and make a living by doing various jobs in the city.