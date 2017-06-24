16 killed as cement-laden truck overturns in Bangladesh

At least 16 people, mostly factory workers and labourers, were killed today when a cement-laden truck they were travelling on while returning home for Eid overturned and fell into a ditch after the driver lost control near the northwestern Bangladeshi city of Rangpur.

"They were travelling on a cement-laden truck...11 of them died instantly and five succumbed to their wounds on the way to or at two hospitals," a police officer told

