What? 'The Kapil Sharma Show' fails to make it to the Top 10 shows on TV!

While Kapil Sharma's show has been ousted, 'Kundali Bhagya' has made an entry in the top 10 Television shows...

The re-entry of Chandan Prabhakar coupled with the entry of Bharti Singh proved to be a boon for The Kapil Sharma Show in the first week of July. Kapil Sharma's show had managed to bag the 6th spot in that week (June 30-July 6).

But the situation has gone completely topsy-turvy for TKSS in the second week (July 8-14). Why do we say so? Well, a report on SpotboyE suggests that TKSS failed to make it to the top 10 shows on TV and has been placed at no. 14 in the second week.

On Saturday (July 8) hockey team players had graced the show while on Sunday (July 9) the team of the film Indu Sarkar had appeared on TKSS. By the latest TRP reports, it's evident that both the episodes failed to impress the Television audience.

While Kapil's show saw its ouster from the top 10, Kundali Bhagya, which is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya managed to make a smashing entry in the top 10. In fact, it occupied the 4th spot.

Will the upcoming episodes be able to rescue Kapil's show and help it to make its way back in top 10? Watch this space...