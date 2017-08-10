WATCH: SNL star Leslie Jones and Seth Meyers dole out hilarious commentary on 'Game of Thrones'

The latest episode, 'The Spoils of War,' shared some spectacular plot-points, check out Jones, Meyers and a surprise guest from 'Game of Thrones' talk about these events!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) star Leslie Jones is known for her sketches on the show just as she is admired for her live tweeting the events.

She live tweeted 2016 Rio Olympics and got herself invited to the games by NBC. Her love for HBO's widely popular Game of Thrones is well known and her tweets about the same are the talk of the town.

Late night show host Seth Meyers got together with Jones for the second time to watch one of the most riveting episodes of the series so far.

The duo watched the 'The Spoils of War' as Jones explained Meyers how Bran Stark (played by Isaac Hempstead Wright) is high on something, what would she call her 'Castle in Compton,' and how the Stark family reunion is nothing like an African-American family get together.

The 'Game of Jones,' as the segment on Late Night with Seth Meyers is called, gets interesting when Conleth Hill (who plays Varys on Game of Thrones) joins the duo in full garb.

Check out the fun time Jones and Meyers had catching up the latest episode