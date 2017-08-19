WATCH: New teaser for 'Riverdale' season two sounds alarm for darker times!

Archie and friends are in a lot of trouble.

After being generously received by the audience after season one and winning the Teen Choice Awards, it was time for Riverdale to give us some incentive before it premieres the second season on October 11.

They dropped a 30-second long teaser.

Season one ended with the mystery of Jason Blossom's murder resolved. But the cliffhanger involved Jughead, Archie Andrews, and his father at Pop's after a shootout.

Teaser for the second season shows that Archie has taken the matters into his own hands. Which, incidentally appears to be broken and bloodied for some reason.

The short clip also gives first glimpse of all the citizens of Riverdale resuming their duties of confronting their parents (read Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Jughead), Serpents resurfacing, and Archie with a gun in his hands.

The teaser uses dark warning phrases like 'This is war,' 'Desperate times...,' and it ends with Fred Andrews saying, "Can't let this fear run your life, Archie."

The details of the next season storyline are still under wraps. But we do know that Veronica's ex-boyfriend is going to show up in the small town. Because showrunner's picked Graham Phillips for the role.

It was also revealed that Molly Ringwald is also returning to play Archie's mother Mary Andrews.

KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Marisol Nicholes, Luke Perry, Casey Cott, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, and Ashleigh Murray are also reprising their respective roles.