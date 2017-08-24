WATCH: Emotionally charged new clip from 'This Is Us' season two is here!

The clip features a beautiful conversation between Rebecca and Randall. And a flashback with Jack.

First footage from the season two of family drama This Is Us landed on Wednesday night (IST) and it struck the same old emotional chord with the viewers.

We reached for tissues, you will too.

The three-minute clip features Randall (Sterling K Brown) asking his mother, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) how she and his father, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) came to make the decision of adopting him.

The flashback takes us back to the hospital where Jack and Rebecca are looking at Randall. Jack looks sure about the decision, but while narrating the incident Rebecca tells Randall that Jack she was tired and just went along with his decision of pushing a stranger on her.

But as she is concluding, she also tells her son that the stranger became her child and that child became her life.

Randall who is dealing with the struggle of her wife coming to terms with his decision of adopting gets a lesson from his mother when she says, "Sometimes in marriage, someone has to be the one to push to make the big moves."

It's finally here! Get an exclusive look at Season 2 of #ThisIsUs. Don't miss the season premiere Tuesday, September 26 at 9/8c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/cIrG8cM6zd — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) August 23, 2017

The clip not only shows us three familiar faces, it also brings back the backbone of the series, the music by Siddhartha Khosla.

Created by Dan Fogelman, the second season of the show will premiere on September 26 in US.