Wait, What? Did Krushna Abhishek just take a dig at Kapil Sharma?

Popular comedians Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek have always been pitted against each other. Earlier, The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights Bachao battled it out in the TRP race of Television. Now, with Krushna Abhishek coming with his own show The Drama Company on the same channel, it's once again Krushna vs Kapil.

Though Krushna has always maintained that there's no enmity or bad blood between them, one cannot deny the competition that has always existed between the two. Now that both their shows are being aired on the same channel, the competition seems to have got even bigger.

Recently, Krushna took a sly dig at Kapil in an interview with the Hindustan Times. When he was asked about the one thing that makes The Drama Company different from The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna replied saying, "People are bored of actors getting interviewed. If you want to see actors getting interviewed, then you would watch Koffee with Karan. The questions you ask the stars also get repetitive. So we had to be different. We thought why not bring theatre to television.” It's a no-brainer that he's talking about the format of TKSS. Does he mean that Kapil's show has now become boring? Your guess is as good as ours.

Furthermore, speaking about the rumours of him trying to ape Kapil, Krushna said, "I never compare myself with Kapil. We have totally different styles. Kapil just gives one-liners, I do performances. Let’s be practical and genuine. Does he perform for one hour in his show? I perform for one hour. That’s the difference between us. People say that I have problem with Kapil but it’s not true. I never wanted to be a stand-up comedian. It’s just that I did so much comedy that I went into the zone of stand-up comedy."