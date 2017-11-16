TV actor Rohit Suchanti bats for Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta:The buzz around his sexuality is unwanted

Bigg Boss 11 has got everyone including Ratan Singh aka Rohit Suchanti of Rishta Lekhenge Hum Naya fame hooked to the show.

The TV hottie who is friends with contestants Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta is following the show religiously and his favourites in the house too. No surprises there that Vikas Gupta whose fights with Shilpa Shinde and other contestants makes Rohit worried all the time. In an interview to Pinkvilla, Suchanti said, "The way they are behaving with Vikas Gupta or were behaving with him, I am enjoying it because no one else is making any noise in the house except for Vikas, Hina Khan and Bhabiji Shilpa Shinde. Moreover, Vikas's strength is his mouth so he has made sure to dominate the episodes which is a big thing as the show's format is like that. You can say positive or negative things about him but he is real, in fact, one of the best contestants."

Vikas Gupta's sexuality is also a burning topic inside the Bigg Boss house and that makes him angry. Rohit said, "Sexuality se kya matlab hai? There are many gays, lesbians roaming around, what is wrong with that? Look abroad, people from LGBT community are getting married. Where are we? It has become so normal now, what is a big deal about it?"

He further added, "The buzz around it is unwanted. Initially, I could understand that in India talking about one's sexuality was a taboo, even Salman slammed them but even then people aren't understanding. They are doing it all for publicity."

Interestingly he isn't too happy with the way Priyank Sharma has made his comeback in the house as a wild card entry. Rohit said, "Priyank is my good friend but I am not liking the way he is playing so I wouldn't want to comment on him."

Vikas Gupta seems really popular outside the house as not just Rohit Suchanti he also has a supporter in Sunny Leone and her husband Daneil Weber. After all the couple announced his entry in Salman Khan's show.