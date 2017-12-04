The Simpsons' Hank Azaria addresses racist depiction of Apu on show

Hank Azaria says the recent released documentary on his beloved The Simpsons character, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon gave the makers of the hit animated sitcom look at the part in a different light.

The 53-year-old actor, who lends his voice to Apu, says the producers are having an "important conversation" about the future of the character after it was criticised for being racist, in the documentary The Problem With Apu, reports TMZ.

"I think the documentary made some really interesting points and gave us a lot at The Simpsons to think about, and we really are...'To hear that anybody that was hurt and offended by any character or vocal performance is really upsetting, that it was offensive or hurtful to anybody. I think it's an important conversation and one we're definitely having. We're just really thinking... It's a lot to digest," Azaria said.

In his documentary, comic Hari Kondabolu explored the manner in which elements of the character are allegedly reinforcing racial stereotypes.

Azaria previously admitted to not spending much time working on Apu's accent, a character who hails from East India.