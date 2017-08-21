The Kapil Sharma Show: Arjum Rampal promoting 'Daddy' made for a fun filled episode!

The last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show saw Arjun Rampal with the cast and crew of his upcoming film Daddy gracing the show. Host Kapil Sharma kick stared the episode by showcasing a spoof of the quirks of Indian travellers. He managed to draw a few laughs.

Audience were a little let down by Kiku Sharda's act as they felt he was probably out of his element. The other highlight of the episode was Rochelle Maria Rao's act and subsequent cat fight that followed.

Arjun's Daddy co-star Aishwarya Rajesh was appearing on TKSS for the first time and she seemingly enjoyed her time on the show. In fact, it was later revealed that she had also hosted a comedy show in the South. Without any surprises, Kapil also flirted with her a bit. Arjun Rampal tried his best to make her feel comfortable on the show. She essays the character of Arun Gawli's wife in Daddy.

Another highlight of the episode was when Anand Ingale and Nishikant Kamat took digs at Kapil in Marathi. Kapil shared that the only thing he knows in Marathi were Mulgi Shikli, Pragati Zali.

Arjun Rampal shared anecdotes about working with Amitabh Bachchan in Aankhen and Ek Ajnabee. When one of the spectators asked him how he felt on not having a son but two daughters, Arjun replied saying when he had his second daughter, her father called him a true ladies man. He added that what should matter for a parent is for the child to be healthy, not the gender of the child. He even turned DJ for the audience in the end.