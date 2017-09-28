Super Dancer 2: When Anurag Basu turned photographer on the sets

Super Dancer is back with a bang with its chapter 2. During the recent audition phase, Anurag Basu found a perfect way to spend his free time in between breaks. Along with Basu, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Geeta Kapur remain the judges of the kids dance reality show.

After seeing some superb performances, everyone settled for a break and instead of going to the vanity van, Anurag preferred hanging out on the set and capturing everyone on camera. The director/producer borrowed the onset cameraperson’s lenses and started clicking everything and everyone that he could capture. He was seen enjoying the same and the ones present on set definitely didn’t mind getting clicked by him

Super Dancer Chapter 2 kick starts on September 30 and will be aired at 8 pm on Sony TV.