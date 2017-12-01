Super Dancer 2: This contestant left Rekha impressed with her acting talent on the dance show

Rekha, one of the most revered actresses of Bollywood, graced the set of Super Dancer Chapter 2 recently. While everyone including judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur, Super Gurus and contestants seemed excited to meet and greet the diva, what unveiled in the show came as a big surprise for contestant Misti Sinha.

The young talent has mesmerized everyone with her dancing skills, but after watching her performance Rekha felt she is also a fabulous actor. Rekha is the first one to spot her acting ability and asked her to recite a dialogue on stage. And when Misti recited the dialogue, everyone was shocked and surprised to know that she can pull off dialogue deliveries as brilliantly as her dance moves.

Rekha asked Misti to recite the dialogue, “Sikandar toh Kya, 25,000 mein to tasveer bhi naa bechu”. Once Rekha showed the way and style in which the dialogue has to be recited, Misti quite naturally performed it. Needless to say, everyone cheered and lauded Misti’s newly discovered art of acting only with the help of Rekha.

Interestingly, filmmaker turned judge Anurag Basu also expressed his wish to direct Rekha in one of his films and Rekha gave him the opportunity to direct Misti for the scene. A source present on the set informs, “Rekha spotting Misti’s acting talent is one of the biggest surprises for this weekend’s episode. Misti not only entertained with her dancing skills but also enthralled everyone with her acting skills.”