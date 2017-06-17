Essel Group 90 years
Kapil Sharma - Sunil Grover - Krushna Abhishek

Sunil Grover WON'T join Krushna Abhishek's new show that replaces The Kapil Sharma Show!

alt Nayandeep Rakshit | Sat, 17 Jun 2017-07:04pm , DNA webdesk

Remember, you read it here...

A lot has been said and written about Sunil Grover's mid air fight with Kapil Sharma. After months of speculations and a major fallout, it was reported that Sunil Grover will make his return to the channel with a full fledged show.

It was being reported that Sony has decided to go ahead with a new show Comedy Company which will have Kapil's arch rival Krushna Abhishek at the helm of things. Joining him would be Ali Asgar who also boycotted The Kapil Sharma Show along with Sunil.

While it was being reported that Sunil also will join Krushna's show, that's not happening. Says a source, "Sunil was taken aback when he heard these stories. He is not going to do this show."

So there goes the rumour!

