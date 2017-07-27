Sumona Chakravarti breaks silence on working with Kapil Sharma's arch rival Krushna Abhishek

She also opens up on rumours of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' going off air...

Popular comedians on Indian Television, Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek have always been pitted against each other, ever since Kapil Sharma came up with his own show titled Comedy Nights With Kapil back in the year 2013. Though Krushna has time and again denied any sort of bad blood or rivalry existing between them in the recent times, but Kapil has never reacted to any of the rumours.

Soon after Kapil's infamous mid air fight with Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Chandan Prabhakar had left The Kapil Sharma Show (Chandan later returned on TKSS), while Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarty stuck by Kapil's side.

Recently, while talking to ABP news, when Sumona was quizzed if she would like to join Krushna Abhishek's latest show The Drama Company which airs on the same channel as TKSS, Sumona once again showed her loyalty to Kapil and said, "I did not do it (Krushna’s show) back then and I will not do it now.”

When she was prodded further on the comparisons between TKSS and TDC, she replied saying, "I never got into back then and I will not get into it now also. So, it doesn’t make difference to me.”

She also refuted the rumours of The Kapil Sharma Show going off air, Sumona revealed, "It’s not true. I am busy shooting for the show."