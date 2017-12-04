'Stranger Things' stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton make their relationship official!

Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton made it official by turning up as a couple, for Burberry x Cara Delevingne Christmas party on Sunday.

The duo has been previously spotted at the airport in LA in January taking a flight out. In November, the Stranger Things stars were seen holding hands and sharing headphones in Paris, reports Us Weekly.

Dyer and Heaton play Nancy Wheeler and Johnathan Byers, respectively on the Netflix drama series. On screen, the duo took all two seasons to realise they love each other. The real-life relationship seems to have evolved quicker.

#NEW | Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton attends the Burberry x Cara Delevingne Christmas Party on December 2, 2017 in London, England. https://t.co/gVm2fKDQbZ pic.twitter.com/orTjOuAlpT — Natalia Dyer France (@NataliaDyerFRA) December 3, 2017

Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton are so cute together pic.twitter.com/hAA3EWfT1m — Åževval Herondale (@sevvallbolat) November 21, 2017

Heaton shares a son with his ex-girlfriend Akiko Matsurra. The revelation came when he was denied entry in the USA in October, to promote the show, after traces of cocaine were allegedly found in his luggage.

Both Heaton and Dyer were wearing Burberry trench coats. Heaton also had a classic Burberry check shirt on.

The holiday season bash was attended by Burberry models Cara Delevigne, Suki Waterhouse, Alice Dellal, Amber Anderson, Gala Gordon, and singer Rita Ora among others.