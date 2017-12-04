Trending#

Rahul Gandhi

Cyclone Ockhi

Gujarat elections 2017

Hadiya

Amit Shah

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Television
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








'Stranger Things' stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton make their relationship official!

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton


 , Netflix



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Monday 4 December 2017 12:47 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton made it official by turning up as a couple, for Burberry x Cara Delevingne Christmas party on Sunday.

 
The duo has been previously spotted at the airport in LA in January taking a flight out. In November, the Stranger Things stars were seen holding hands and sharing headphones in Paris, reports Us Weekly.

 
Dyer and Heaton play Nancy Wheeler and Johnathan Byers, respectively on the Netflix drama series. On screen, the duo took all two seasons to realise they love each other. The real-life relationship seems to have evolved quicker.

   
Heaton shares a son with his ex-girlfriend Akiko Matsurra. The revelation came when he was denied entry in the USA in October, to promote the show, after traces of cocaine were allegedly found in his luggage.

 
Both Heaton and Dyer were wearing Burberry trench coats. Heaton also had a classic Burberry check shirt on.

 
The holiday season bash was attended by Burberry models Cara Delevigne, Suki Waterhouse, Alice Dellal, Amber Anderson, Gala Gordon, and singer Rita Ora among others.

 
 


    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 
   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

   














Next Story