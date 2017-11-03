Shweta Kawaatra aka Pallavi from 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki' approached to play mom on TV

Shweta Kawaatra, best remembered as Pallavi from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, has been approached to play the role of a mother to Prachi Tehlan in Ikyawann. Says a source, “Prachi is already in news for being distinctly tall and the makers were looking for an actress who could match her height for the role of her mother and Shweta fit the bill. She has been approached for the role.” If she agrees, Shweta will be making a comeback on TV after six years. However, Shweta says that she is not aware of this serial!