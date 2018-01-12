Trending#

'Saturday Night Live' returns with Sam Rockwell and Jessica Chastain

  Friday 12 January 2018 16:20 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
Actors Sam Rockwell and Jessica Chastain will be making their Saturday Night Live hosting debuts this month.

 
Rockwell, who recently won a Golden Globe for his performance in the film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, will host SNL on January 13, reported Variety.

 
Halsey will join Rockwell, who is also marking her debut as musical guest.

  
The official Facebook page of the comedy sketch show released their first promotional video starring Rockwell and cast member Aidy Bryant. 

 

 
Chastain will host the SNL on January 20. Troye Sivan will appear as the musical guest for the first time.

  
SNL veteran Will Ferrell, who was a cast member from 1995-2002, will return to the show's stage as host for the fourth time on January 27. Chris Stapleton will be the musical guest in that episode.

 
 

    
   
