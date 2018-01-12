'Saturday Night Live' returns with Sam Rockwell and Jessica Chastain

Actors Sam Rockwell and Jessica Chastain will be making their Saturday Night Live hosting debuts this month.

Rockwell, who recently won a Golden Globe for his performance in the film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, will host SNL on January 13, reported Variety.

Halsey will join Rockwell, who is also marking her debut as musical guest.

Rehearsing for SNL and I’m really excited for what we’ve put together :) Can’t believe this is happening!!! — h (@halsey) January 10, 2018

The official Facebook page of the comedy sketch show released their first promotional video starring Rockwell and cast member Aidy Bryant.

Chastain will host the SNL on January 20. Troye Sivan will appear as the musical guest for the first time.

Kicking off 2018 with three straight shows, starting this weekend with Sam Rockwell and @halsey! #SNL pic.twitter.com/13qw1sHT5T — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 12, 2018

SNL veteran Will Ferrell, who was a cast member from 1995-2002, will return to the show's stage as host for the fourth time on January 27. Chris Stapleton will be the musical guest in that episode.