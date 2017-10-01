Saturday Night Live: Alec Baldwin returns to play Donald Trump, takes jibes at Puerto Rico rescue fail

Baldwin also joked about the tension between Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions.

Alec Baldwin, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of the president of the United States of America Donald Trump, opened the latest season of comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live by mocking the bungled up relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

"I know things are, as the locals say, Despacito (the word means 'slow' in Spanish and it is also a reference to summer hit song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee)," he joked while talking to San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz (played by Melissa Villasenor).

"We want to help you, but we have to take care of America first," says Baldwin's Trump while making fun of the fact how the island is surrounded by ocean water which has 'fishies, bubbles, and turtles that bite.'

Villasenor's Cruz reminds him of the fact that Puerto Rico is a US territory as Trump promptly hangs up the phone and calls her a nasty woman.

Kate McKinnon's Jeff Session dropped by to make a comment on the growing tension between Sessions and Trump after the DACA issue.

"Please, sir, don’t tweet on me," begs McKinnon's Sessions before ending up like a ventriloquist dummy in Trump's lap.

Aidy Bryant appeared as Sarah Huckabee and Alex Moffat came in the end as US Senator Chuck Schumer.

Check out the video

The season premiere of Saturday Night Live was hosted by Ryan Gosling with Jay-Z as the musical guest.