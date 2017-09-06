REVEALED: This is who's to blame for The Kapil Sharma Show's exit, it's not Sunil Grover

It has recently been announced that Kapil Sharma's popular TV comedy show - The Kapil Sharma Show will be going off air. Even Kapil Sharma had confirmed the news sayign that he is taking a break and will make a bigger come back. A series of events following Kapil's infamous mid-air fight with colleague Sunil Grover had already led to deteriorating TRP's of TKSS, Kapil's frequent cancellation of shoots with popular Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kaporr, Ajay Devgn etc and his health issues served as the nail in the coffin.

But that's not all there is to the story of what eventually led to the downfall of The Kapil Sharma Show. If a report on SpotboyE is to be believed then the man who's to be blamed for the show going off air is none other than Raji Dhingra - the director of Kapil's upcoming release Firangi.

The report reveals the drama that unfolded just 4-5 days before the channel finally pulled TKSS off air. It states that soon after Kapil and Sunil's fight, several key members of the team left the show post which Rajiv took over the charge of the creative director of the show.

Reportedly, Rajiv didn't get along too well with the team members and wasn't able to control them as well. As an aftermath, the deadlines were missed, the scripts were also not ready on time and of course the quality of content too dropped which reflect in the deteriorating TRPs which came down from 2.9 to 1.3 within a matter of 4 months.

Apparently, the channel even called a meeting about 100 hours before it was made official that the show will go off air, in order to make one last attempt o save TKSS. Several members of the old TKSS team, including the writers who had left Kapil's show back in March were also called to be a part of the meeting but they told the channel that theu would be willing to come back on board only if Rajiv wasn't the creative director.

What came as a shock was that Kapil didn't want Rajiv to leave the show and what followed is out in the public domain.