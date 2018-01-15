REVEALED: Here's the number of votes by which Hina Khan lost out to Shilpa Shinde in 'Bigg Boss 11' finale!

On Sunday night, the season 11 of controversial reality show Bigg Boss came to a spectacular end with Shilpa Shinde winning the trophy and a prize money of Rs 44 lakh. Hina Khan ended up at the first runners up spot and the same was announced by Salman Khan last night.

Though, Hina doesn't like to lose, she said that all the four finalists are winners in their own right. Speaking about the difference of votes by which she lost out to Shilpa in the grand fianle of Bigg Boss 11, Hina said in an interview, "Salman just told us that there was just a difference of around thousand votes between me and Shilpa. So it’s not a big deal. We still made it to the finale. All the top 4 contestants are winners."

Hina also shared that she already had a conversation with Vikas Gupta and they both were pretty sure that Shilpa will win the show but they eventually decided to put that thought aside and play their own game.

Hina shared details of her conversation with Salman and said, "I was just talking to Mr Salman Khan. He was telling me and Shilpa that Bigg Boss has a certain following every season. It’s one of my favourite shows. The contestants change every season and there is one favourite in every season. We’re not as big as the show. The show has a certain viewership and if the viewers like a certain contestant more, it doesn’t mean there is something wrong with either of us. All of us have given our hundred percent in the show."