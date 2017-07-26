'Raees' writer scripts a TV show, here's what it's titled!

Niraj has scripted the upcoming show Rishton Ka Chakravyuh that revolves around an unconventional relationship between a strong matriarch Satrupa and her 17-year-old daughter Anami that is laced with spite and anger.

Close on the heels of Baahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad making his TV debut with Aarambh, which he is scripting, comes news of Raees co-writer Niraj Shukla penning a TV show.

Niraj has scripted the upcoming show Rishton Ka Chakravyuh that revolves around an unconventional relationship between a strong matriarch Satrupa and her 17-year-old daughter Anami that is laced with spite and anger. He says, “My journey with the show started in 2015 when my mother was suffering from breast cancer. Being in a hospital she used to read a lot about Mahabharat, Ramayan and mythological books.

Once she told me, ‘Agar Karn ladki hota toh poori Mahabharat ka roop badal jata’ and the way she started talking and debating, I found my Anami in her. From there my thought process began and I started writing the story.” Niraj finds television more structured and disciplined compared to films.

“When you are working for a movie you know you have a lot of time to make changes to mould the script and your product takes a lot of time to show results, whereas TV is quick. Possibilities of showing creativity is much more than films and you know there is a deadline and to match up to it, so you are more focused. TV is a great learning experience for me.”