Ozark season 2 trailer: Stakes get higher as Jason Bateman's Marty sinks deeper in shadows of crime

Netflix released the first full-length trailer for the second season of their critically acclaimed sleeper hit Ozark. In the trailer we see Jason Bateman's Martin 'Marty' Byrde sink deeper in the dark shadows of the underworld while authorities, armed with fierce lawyer Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer) close in on him.

The trailer begins with the money laundering financial advisor justifying his actions to his wife Wendy (Laura Linney). He goes, "These people that we work for, I used to think we different than them."

"At least admit it was good for us," she retaliates.

What we see unfold next is how The Byrdes will try to get away from Pierce and detective Roy Petty (Jason Butler Harner), how they will be tangled with the Navarro cartel and how they will protect their kids.

The trailer put emphasis on the business mind of Byrde. Will he succeed in surviving one more time?

Watch the trailer -

Official Synopsis -

Ozark continues to follow Marty Bryde and his family as they navigate the murky waters of life within a dangerous drug cartel. With Del out, the crime syndicate sends their ruthless attorney Helen Pierce to town to shake things up just as The Byrdes are finally settling in. Marty and Wendy struggle to balance their family interests amid the escalating dangers presented by their partnerships with the power-hungry Snells, the cartel and their new deputy, Ruth Langmore, whose father Cade has been released from prison. The stakes are even higher than before and The Byrdes soon realize they have to go all in before they can get out.

The second season will be available for streaming on August 31.