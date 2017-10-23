Not 'companion' but new Time Lord in Doctor Who is getting three 'friends'!

The 13th Doctor will have more people on board TARDIS.

Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Who is not getting a companion but three 'Friends' in the form of Yasmin (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Graham (Bradley Walsh).

New showrunner Chris Chibnall broke the mould by casting Whittaker as the new Time Lord. But looks like he wasn't done. According to a report in Radio Times, in a statement, BBC confirmed that the next season of the sci-fi show will have a ten week run with each episode of about fifty minutes. The season premiere will be hour long, feature-length episode.

“New head writer and executive producer Chris Chibnall, who made the decision to cast the first ever woman in the iconic role, is also shaking up who will travel with the Doctor in the TARDIS, with a team of new characters,” said the BBC in a statement.

The Radio Times report also suggests that Walsh will be the person accompanying the Doctor on TARDIS. But the BBC statement and social media posts steadfastly avoid using the word 'companion'.

Meet the 13th Doctor's new friends! Yasmin (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Graham (Bradley Walsh) #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/USXIIiV8o5 — Doctor Who BBCA (@DoctorWho_BBCA) October 22, 2017

Bradley Walsh is best known for his leading role in Law & Order: UK and playing Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street. Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole are both Hollyoaks alumni.

"The new Doctor is going to need new friends. We’re thrilled to welcome Mandip, Tosin, and Bradley to the Doctor Who family. They’re three of Britain’s brightest talents and we can’t wait to see them dive into brand new adventures with Jodie’s Doctor. Alongside them, we’re delighted that Sharon D Clarke is also joining the show," said Chris Chibnall

Calling it a dream team, new Time Lord Jodie Whittaker said that she is excited to share this huge adventure with Mandip, Tosin, and Bradley.