'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara is the highest paid TV actress in the world, Priyanka Chopra maintains her 8th spot

For the sixth consecutive time, "Modern Family's" star Sofia Vergara leads the list with earnings of over $41.5 million (Rs 271 crore). As on Tuesday, Forbes listed out the highest paid TV actresses in the world between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017.

Reportedly, Sofia's keen business acumen is to be credited for her earnings and not just her roles at movies or TV shows. Only a quarter of her total earnings come from the show. The rest of the money is because of her endorsement deals from brands such as Head & Shoulders, Pepsi and CoverGirl, and from focusing on licencing deals, which allow her a certain amount of control over her products.

Our very own desi girl Priyanka Chopra also makes it to the cut for the second year in a row. Just like 2016, this year too PC safely positioned herself at eighth position with $10 million (Rs 65 crore). Priyanka has made it to the list thanks to her ABC show "Quantico" that became a hit in 2016 and her Hollywood debut "Baywatch" in 2017. She also endorses a range of products. Forbes has called Chopra “most consistent money-maker”.

Here’s the complete list of this year’s highest-paid TV actresses across the globe:

1. Sofia Vergara — $41.5 million

2. Kaley Cuoco — $26 million

3. Mindy Kaling — $13 million

3. Ellen Pompeo — $13 million

5. Mariska Hargitay — $12.5 million

6. Julie Bowen — $12 million

7. Kerry Washington — $11 million

8. Priyanka Chopra — $10 million

9. Robin Wright — $9 million

10. Pauley Perrette — $8.5 million