Meri Hanikarak Biwi redefines the rules of masculinity

Setting a new precedent in the current times by broaching a subject that hasn’t been discussed openly till now, &TV’s Meri Hanikarak Biwi is all set to redefine masculinity. The show will bring forth a unique story of a man who finds himself erroneously subjected to a contraceptive method — vasectomy. The show will further delve into the many societal pressures associated with producing an heir and its effects on a man.

This is the story of a brawny-yet-shy simpleton Akhilesh Pandey (Karan Suchak) from Varanasi and his chance encounters with the bold and bindass doctor-in-making Ira Desai (Jiyaa Shankar), which results in a pandemonium in his happy-go-lucky life! Excerpts of the interview with the lead pair:

How comfortable were you with the concept of Meri Hanikarak Biwi?

KARAN : To be honest, it was the concept of the show that made me take up this role. It’s about time we spoke openly about subjects like these and stop identifying masculinity only with the power to reproduce.

JIYAA : As an artiste, I am extremely happy to be a part of a revolutionary concept like Meri Hanikarak Biwi. Personally, I would like to watch a show that highlights taboos/sensitive topics that otherwise don’t get an audience, so I was very comfortable with this topic.

How did your families react?

KARAN : I am a married man, so I was saved the lecture of, aise roles karoge toh tumse shaadi kaun karega... (laughs). But on a serious note, my family just treated it as another assignment. However, they were happy it wasn’t a historical or a mythology show like what I have done previously. They will see me in a different avatar.

JIYAA : My family was happy that television is open to concepts like these. They are looking forward to the show.

What will the audience get to experience through the show?

KARAN : The trials and tribulations of a male character (laughs)! It’s a wholesome show with drama, emotions, comedy, tragedy, everything. Believe me, you won’t be disappointed.

JIYAA : The audience will get a glimpse of ‘mard ka dard’ (laughs). It’s a light-hearted comedy that captures a beautiful journey of Akhilesh and Ira.

Do you think the audience will accept such a bold concept and will families be able to relate to it?

KARAN : Just like movies like Vicky Donor and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan got a positive response from individuals and families alike, I am sure Meri Hanikarak Biwi will also be accepted and loved for the beautiful narration and characterisation.