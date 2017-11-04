'Lord of the Rings' TV series is being considered at Amazon

Warner Bros and JRR Tolkien estate are in early talks with the streaming service

It seems like the epic saga of Middle Earth will return to enthrall us with its adventures.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Warner Bros. Television and the estate of JRR Tolkien are in early talks with Amazon Studios to develop a series based on the late author's The Lord of the Rings novels.

Talks are said to be focusing on issues with the Tolkein estate; the project has yet to even go out to search for a potential writer.

The news comes four months after Warner Bros. and the Tolkien estate settled an $80 million lawsuit after a five-year battle.

The late author's series was previously adapted for the big screen by director Peter Jackson in the form of three films, The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002) and The Return of the King (2003).

The Return of the King went on to win 11 Oscars, including Best Picture.

All the three movies, made on a production budget of $281 million, grossed more $2 billion at global box-office.